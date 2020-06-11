Condividi

Zara chiude 1.200 negozi e punta tutto sulle vendite online

A causa del coronavirus Inditex, proprietaria di Zara e di altri importanti marchi ha registrato il primo rosso della sua storia, ma le vendite online del brand si sono impennate – Il gruppo ha deciso di chiudere il 16% dei suoi negozi in Asia ed Europa e di investire di più sull’e-commerce

L’e-commerce non è bastato a salvare i conti di Zara, ma sarà fondamentale per il suo futuro. Inditex, la multinazionale spagnola di proprietà di Amancio Ortega, il decimo uomo più ricco del mondo, nel primo trimestre del 2020 ha registrato il primo rosso della sua storia e, per questo, ha deciso di chiudere 1.200 negozi Europa ed Asia, pari al 16% del totale. 

A causa della pandemia di coronavirus è del conseguente lockdown mondiale, nei primi tre mesi del 2020 Inditex ha registrato una perdita netta di 409 milioni, mentre il fatturato si è quasi dimezzato, passando dai 5,9 miliardi del primo trimestre del 2019 ai 3,3 miliardi di marzo 2020. 

Da questi numeri Inditex, che oltre a Zara possiede anche Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Oysho, Stradivarius, ha però estratto un dato importante: mentre le vendite negli store sono crollate del 44%, quelle online si sono impennate del 50% nel primo trimestre e addirittura del 95% nel solo mese di aprile. Percentuali che hanno portato il gruppo a decidere di chiudere i negozi fisici più piccoli, facilmente sostituibili con lo store online, e investire soprattutto sul digitale. Le chiusure interesseranno 1.200 punti vendita, situati soprattutto in Asia e in Europa. 

Il gruppo che ha già investito 2,5 miliardi di euro per rafforzare la piattaforma online e secondo le intenzioni sbloccherà ulteriori 2,7 miliardi di investimenti, destinando 1 miliardi solo all’e-commerce. Inditex prevede che le vendite online rappresenteranno il 25% del suo giro d’affari nel 2022 contro il 14% del 2019. 

