Unicredit premiata dall’Abi per lo “sconto dinamico”

Il “Dynamic Discounting” permette alle aziende di visualizzare le fatture in una piattaforma web di pagarle in anticipo, a fronte di uno sconto che varia a seconda del numero di giorni di anticipo rispetto alla data di pagamento concordata

Unicredit ha ricevuto il premio per l’Innovazione nei Servizi Bancari 2020, conferito dall’Associazione bancaria italiana (Abi). In particolare, il riconoscimento riguarda la categoria “innovazione aperta: la banca nell’ecosistema digitale”, che riguarda le iniziative nate per sviluppare sinergie tra la banca e gli altri attori dell’ecosistema digitale (imprese, IT vendor, Fintech). Unicredit ha vinto grazie al progetto: “Dynamic Discounting”, una nuova soluzione digitale di supporto alla filiera offerta in collaborazione con FinDynamic.

Nel dettaglio, il “Dynamic Discounting” permette alle aziende che forniscono beni e servizi di visualizzare le fatture all’interno di una piattaforma web o mobile e di selezionare facilmente quelle da pagare in anticipo, a fronte di uno sconto che varia a seconda del numero di giorni di anticipo rispetto alla data di pagamento concordata in fattura.

L’istituto si è aggiudicato anche una menzione speciale per un altro progetto, dal titolo “Le nostre differenze fanno la differenza – conoscere le disabilità per creare un migliore ambiente lavorativo”, candidato nella categoria “Innovazione nella comunicazione: un nuovo messaggio dalla banca”.

Il documento offre informazioni utili per relazionarsi con persone con disabilità tanto in azienda quanto nella vita privata. Alla sua realizzazione hanno partecipato dipendenti Unicredit con disabilità, esperti di disabilità e diverse associazioni di categoria.

Unicredit “sta lavorando per una completa inclusione professionale attraverso una serie di attività in cui ognuno è chiamato a dare un suo contributo – si legge nella nota della Banca – e lo scorso 21 maggio, ha aderito a “Valuable 500”, un movimento globale che ha come obiettivo quello di porre la disabilità al centro dell’agenda delle imprese”.

Per evitare assembramenti e rischi di contagio da Covid-19, la consegna dei premi si è svolta in modalità online.

Nel 2019, Unicredit si era aggiudicata il premio Innovazione nella Sustainable finance con il progetto “Impact Financing” e il premio innovazione nella comunicazione con il con il progetto “U-Days”.

