Condividi

Terna, slitta l’assemblea del 27 aprile ma non il dividendo

| di | 0

Per effetto dell’emergenza sanitaria, Terna ha sconvocato l’assemblea del 27 aprile, riconvocandola entro termini di legge in data da stabilire – Restano invariati stacco e pagamento della cedola

Terna, slitta l’assemblea del 27 aprile ma non il dividendo

A causa dell’emergenza coronavirus, il Consiglio d’amministrazione di Terna ha deciso di revocare l’Assemblea ordinaria e straordinaria, che era stata fissata in unica convocazione per il 27 aprile. Lo comunica in una nota la società che gestisce la rete elettrica, precisando che l’Assemblea sarà riconvocata “nel rispetto dei termini e con le modalità di legge, avvalendosi del più ampio termine statutario di 180 giorni dalla fine dell’esercizio con le più appropriate modalità di svolgimento per favorire un’adeguata partecipazione degli azionisti”.

Tuttavia, Terna prevede di mantenere le date di stacco e pagamento del dividendo comunicate al mercato lo scorso 10 marzo. La cedola per l’esercizio 2019 sarà in tutto di 501.493.004,00 euro, pari a 24,95 centesimi per azione, e i rimanenti 16,53 centesimi – al netto dell’acconto, pari a 8,42 centesimi per azione, già posto in pagamento dal 20 novembre – sarà pagato dal 24 giugno 2020, con data di stacco della cedola il 22 giugno.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta