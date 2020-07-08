Condividi

Poste spinge sulla sostenibilità

| di | 0

Il gruppo ha ottenuto una nuova certificazione UNI EN ISO 14001:2015 per il proprio sistema di gestione ambientale. Lasco: “Avanti sulla strada della sostenibilità”

Poste spinge sulla sostenibilità

“Poste Italiane ottiene la certificazione del proprio sistema di gestione ambientale secondo lo standard internazionale UNI EN ISO 14001:2015 rilasciata da IMQ-CSQ, uno degli organismi di certificazione accreditati più autorevoli a livello internazionale”.  Lo comunica la società con una nota nella quale si sottolinea che lo sviluppo di un Sistema di Gestione Ambientale, certificato secondo la norma UNI EN ISO 14001, “consente di gestire in modo sistemico gli aspetti ambientali inerenti ai processi, in ottica di efficienza e miglioramento delle performance ambientali, permettendo di ottenere importanti vantaggi, anche in una logica di sostenibilità”.

Nello specifico, la certificazione è stata ottenuta per i processi di progettazione, indirizzo, controllo e coordinamento dei Servizi Postali e Finanziari. 

“Il conseguimento della certificazione ISO 14001 di Poste Italiane – ha dichiarato il Condirettore Generale di Poste Italiane, Giuseppe Lasco – rafforza il Sistema di Gestione Integrato già adottato dall’Azienda, dimostrando ancora una volta la rilevanza attribuita da Poste Italiane alle tematiche ambientali e, in generale, allo sviluppo sostenibile. I risultati fin qui raggiunti ci spronano a proseguire lungo questo percorso, augurandoci di poter continuare a dare un contributo significativo al benessere economico e sociale del Paese.” 

La nuova certificazione si aggiunge alle altre ottenute dal gruppo che sottolinea l’impegno su una strategia “sempre più orientata a garantire la sostenibilità dei propri processi, politiche e procedure”. Il Sistema di Gestione Integrato realizzato da Poste, in conformità alla normativa vigente e alla best practice nazionale e internazionale, ha portato il gruppo ad ottenere altre Certificazioni in ambito ISO 9001: 2015 (Qualità), ISO 37001:2016 (Anticorruzione), OHSAS 18001 (Salute e Sicurezza sul Lavoro), ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 (Sicurezza delle Informazioni) ed ISO/IEC 20001: 2011 (IT Service Management).  

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta