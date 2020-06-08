Condividi

Nel Piano Colao rinvio delle tasse, scudo penale Covid, proroga contratti

Il Piano Colao è sul tavolo del premier Conte che dovrà deciderlo se farlo in tutto o in parte proprio negli Stati generali di fine settimana o considerarlo una semplice raccomandazione

Un Piano di 120 pagine organizzate in 6 macro-settori con relativi obiettivi: è il Piano Colao che il presidente della task force incaricata di suggerire al Governo come rilanciare l’economia italiana nel triennio 2020-2022 dopo l’emergenza Coranavirus ha consegnato nelle ultime ore al Presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, in vista degli controversi Stati generali che si dovrebbero tenere nel fine settimana ma che stanno suscitando tensioni tra il premier e il Pd.

Più ancora delle singole proposte il punto cruciale è capire quale sarà l’uso politico del Piano Colao, se cioè il Governo vorrà farlo almeno in parte proprio e tradurlo in riforme e provvedimenti conseguenti oppure se lo considererà solo un contributo teorico che lascia il tempo che trova. In attesa di capire quale sarà la vera sorte del Piano Colao vediamo per ora quali ne sono i punti fondamentali.

  1. RINVIO DELLE TASSE con lo slittamento del pagamento delle imposte sui redditi di giugno-luglio, del saldo delle imposte 2019 e dell’acconto 2020.
  2. CONDONI E SANATORIE PER CONTANTE E LAVORO NERO – Al fine di portare alla luce redditi non dichiarati o fuggiti all’estero e di snidare il lavoro nero il Piano Colao non rinuncia anche a immaginare condoni e sanatorie per regolarizzare le tante anomalie che contraddistinguono questi campi.
  3. PROROGARE I CONTRATTI DI LAVORO A TERMINE FINO ALLA FINE DELL’ANNO per dare respiro all’occupazione e tutelare le fasce più deboli dei lavoratori. Previsti anche incentivi alle imprese per riqualificare i disoccupati.
  4. STOP ALLA BUROCRAZIA con ampio ricorso all’autocertificazione, al legame tra responsabilità dei dirigenti pubblici e risultati di gestione e alla revisione del cosiddetto danno erariale.
  5. SMART WORKING – Dopo la sperimentazione durante il lockdown, è venuto il momento di disciplinarlo come opzione per imprese e lavoratori.
  6. ACCELERARE 5G E BANDA LARGA – Dall’ex capo di Vodafone non poteva non arrivare un forte appello alla politica a sviluppare e modernizzare le nostre reti di telecomunicazione.
  7. SCUDO PENALE PER LE IMPRESE SU CONTAGI COVID – Il Piano Colao propone inoltre di togliere il principale motivo di incertezza per le imprese di fronte al Coronavirus obbligandole ad applicare rigorosi protocolli ma sollevandole da eventuali responsabilità penali in caso di contagio dei dipendenti.
