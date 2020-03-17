Condividi

Molmed: Opa giapponese, ok da Fininvest, rally in Borsa

| di | 0

Il prezzo offerto da Agc riconosce un premio del 110,3% sul prezzo di chiusura di lunedì – La famiglia Berlusconi incasserà circa 55 milioni

Molmed: Opa giapponese, ok da Fininvest, rally in Borsa

Il gruppo giapponese Agc lancia un’offerta pubblica d’acquisto su MolMed dopo aver raggiunto un accordo con Fininvest. Il Biscione, primo azionista della società di biotecnologie, aderirà con tutte le azioni in suo possesso, pari al 23,12% del capitale.  

L’Opa – già accettata e valutata positivamente dal board di MolMed – è finalizzata al delisting e riconosce agli aderenti 0,518 euro per azione, prezzo che incorpora un premio del 110,3% rispetto alla chiusura di lunedì. In caso di adesione totale all’offerta, Agc pagherà 240 milioni di euro. A conti fatti, l’incasso per la famiglia Berlusconi dovrebbe aggirarsi intorno ai 55 milioni di euro.

La notizia ha ovviamente messo le ali al titolo in Borsa di Molmed, che all’inizio del pomeriggio guadagna l’83%, a 0,474 euro, avvicinandosi al prezzo dell’Opa.

Agc ha annunciato che l’offerta “è finalizzata ad assicurare la stabilità della partecipazione necessaria a consentire a Molmed di beneficiare di future opportunità di sviluppo e di crescita”.

Secondo fonti del Biscione citate dall’agenzia di stampa Radiocor, l’uscita di Fininvest da Molmed è coerente con la strategia della holding di concentrarsi sui core business della tv e dell’editoria. L’operazione, inoltre, consente l’ingresso di un partner globale come il gruppo Agc, che garantirà a MolMed di consolidare in modo rilevante il proprio track record in un settore in cui la capacità d’investimento e la dimensione internazionale fanno la differenza.

La notizia relativa a Molmed ha dato sprint in Borsa all’intero comparto sanitario italiano. L’indice FTSE Italia Health Care ha aperto la giornata a quota 169.949,8, con uno sprint di 4.507,3 punti rispetto alla chiusura precedente, e a metà giornata guadagna l’1,72%, a 169.728,94 punti.

Tra i singoli titoli spicca quello di Recordati, che fa registrare un progresso del 3,5%, a 34,26 euro.

Negli stessi minuti il Ftse Mib galleggia intorno alla parità, fallendo quindi il tentativo di rimbalzo dopo l’ultimo lunedì nero.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta