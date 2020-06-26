Condividi

Leonardo, nomine: Profumo avrà un nuovo direttore generale

La nuova struttura risponderà direttamente all’amministratore delegato e sarà guidata da Lucio Valerio Cioffi, attuale responsabile della divisione velivoli che sarà invece assunta da Marco Zoff, figlio del leggendario portiere campione del mondo

Il Consiglio d’amministrazione di Leonardo ha costituito una nuova direzione generale che risponderà direttamente all’amministratore delegato Alessandro Profumo. Con questa riorganizzazione, il gruppo della difesa punta a far fronte “al nuovo contesto di mercato caratterizzato dagli impatti del Covid-19 – si legge in una nota – nonché dalle opportunità offerte dall’utilizzo duale delle tecnologie generate da questa emergenza”.

La nuova struttura permette a Leonardo di accelerare sulla realizzazione del piano strategico, “aumentando la flessibilità”, si legge ancora nella nota.

La nuova direzione generale sarà guidata da Lucio Valerio Cioffi, attuale responsabile della divisione velivoli, che avrà il compito di gestire e coordinare le attività delle seguenti strutture organizzative:

  • divisione velivoli affidata a Marco Zoff;
  • divisione aerostrutture affidata a Giancarlo Schisano;
  • Chief Procurement & Supply Chain Officer, “la cui responsabilità sarà successivamente assegnata”, spiega ancora la nota del gruppo;
  • Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), ruolo ricoperto da Pasquale Di Bartolomeo;
  • Customer Support, Services & Training (precedentemente nell’ambito di responsabilità del CCO), “la cui responsabilità”, anche in questo caso, “sarà successivamente assegnata”;
  • Unmanned Systems affidata a Laurent Sissmann;
  • Ottimizzazione della Produzione e della Gestione Programmi affidata a Fabio Barsotti.

Non solo: alla nuova direzione generale faranno riferimento le attività della controllata Leonardo Global Solutions S.p.A. Inoltre, risponderà direttamente al direttore generale anche una nuova struttura organizzativa, la neocostituita New Business Development & Country Support (il cui responsabile è ancora da stabilire), che avrà il compito di “gestire e sviluppare il business delle nuove Iniziative del Piano Strategico, raccordando in una visione unitaria e trasversale le differenti iniziative aziendali – prosegue la nota – La nuova struttura organizzativa dovrà inoltre assicurare la coerenza delle attività Leonardo con il programma Nazionale Progettiamo il Rilancio”.

La nuova direzione generale diventerà operativa a partire dal primo settembre di quest’anno. A partire dallo stesso giorno, Lorenzo Mariani assumerà l’incarico di amministratore delegato di Mbda Italia ed executive group director sales & business development di Mbda.

