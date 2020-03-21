Condividi

La Ue sospende il Patto di Stabilità e sul Mes si tratta

Dopo il bazooka della Bce, un altro passo avanti dell’Europa contro il Coronavirus: stop al Patto di Stabilità e trattativa aperta sui fondi del Mes e sul lancio degli Eurobond

Il Coronavirus sta terremotando le regole comunitarie, anche quelle di bilancio. Ieri la Commissione europea ha preso il toro per le corna e deciso la sospensione del Patto di Stabilità allo scopo di dare alle economie dei diversi Stati dell’Europa tutta la liquidità che serve per affrontare un’emergenza senza precedenti contro un mostro invisibile come il Covid-19 e domare la “severa recessione che ci aspetta”.

Dopo il bazooka della Bce che è pronta a mettere a disposizione delle banche centrali e delle rispettive economie tutti i soldi che servono fino alla fine dell’emergenza, quello di ieri è un altro segno che l’Europa, dopo le incertezze iniziali e malgrado la riluttanza di Germania e Olanda, finalmente si muove.

“Ora pompate nell’economia tutto il denario necessario” ha detto senza mezzi termini la presidente Ursula von der Leyen esortando i governi a fare la loro parte.

Con la sospensione del Patto di Stabilità, i Paesi della Ue potranno così spendere quel che serve e andare oltre la soglia del 3% del Pil per finanziare servizi sanitari, imprese e ammortizzatori sociali per i lavoratori, senza incorrere in sanzioni e nella conseguente condanna dei mercati, anche se la Commissione ha ricordato a tutti che la libertà di spesa “non deve mettere a rischio la sostenibilità di bilancio”.

“Stiamo facendo un passo senza precedenti” ha commentato il Commissario europeo all’economia, Paolo Gentiloni. Ma non è finita, perchè in seno alla Ue e tra i diversi governi si discute la proposta avanzata nell’ultimo vertice dal premier italiano Giuseppe Conte e dal presidente francese Emanuel Macron di attivare subito – e senza condizioni – i 410 miliardi di euro del Mes, il Fondo salva-Stati, e di lanciare gli Eurobond per sostenere l’economia paralizzata dal Coronavirus e avviata verso una pesantissima recessione.

La Germania non ha ancora deciso il da farsi su Mes ed Eurobond ma dalla von der Leyen è venuta ieri un’altra apertura quando ha detto: “Se strutturati nel mondo giusto li adotteremo”

La partita però è ancora in corso e ieri Germania, Olanda e Finlandia hanno fatto sapere che sono disponibili ad accordare il via libera all’uso del Mes a patto però che quei fondi vengano usati solo per la lotta la Coronavirus. Ma Italia e Francia non vogliono condizioni troppo forti per non dare la sensazione di debolezza ai mercati e non imbrigliare l’economia con nuove forme di austerità. Il compromesso potrebbe però essere raggiunto su una condizionalità leggera per dare il via libera all’accesso ai fondi del Mes.

