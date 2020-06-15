Condividi

Immuni: dal 15 giugno app scaricabile in tutta Italia

L’applicazione per il tracciamento dei contagi da coronavirus è scaricabile in tutta Italia – Il commissario Arcuri: “Fondamentale nella strategia di contenimento della pandemia”

Da lunedì 15 giugno, l’app Immuni sarà scaricabile in tutta Italia. Dopo la settimana di sperimentazione in Abruzzo, Liguria, marche e Puglia, l’applicazione per il tracciamento dei contagi da Coronavirus è attiva su tutto il territorio nazionale. 

Possono scaricarla tutti gli utenti con smartphone Android e Apple (attenzione però, a questi ultimi servirà almeno iOS 13). Ancora bloccati invece gli smartphone Huawei più recenti che non utilizzano Google a causa del divieto stabilito da Donald Trump. Ci stiamo ”adoperando per rendere anche questi smartphone compatibili con l’applicazione il prima possibile”, ha fatto sapere Bending Spoons, l’azienda milanese che ha sviluppato l’app Immuni.

Secondo le informazioni fornite dal commissario per l’emergenza coronavirus, Domenico Arcuri, ad oggi Immuni è stata scaricata da 2,2 milioni di persone, mentre dal 15 giugno partirà una campagna di comunicazione per incentivare le persone a scaricare l’applicazione. 

“Voglio ribadire che è anonima e resterà tale fino alla fine del suo uso e che è una componente fondamentale nella strategia del contenimento della pandemia nel proprio paese. Abbiamo voluto e dovuto ottemperare alle esigenze di privacy e abbiamo impiegato il minimo del tempo”, ha detto Arcuri.

Ricordiamo infatti che l’app utilizza il bluetooth low energy e non il gps o il wifi, proprio allo scopo di tutelare la privacy dei cittadini. Nel momento in cui le Asl o le strutture sanitarie inseriscono nel sistema il codice che identifica un nuovo caso positivo, l’app invia agli utenti che sono entrati in contatto con il contagiato (che ovviamente rimane anomino) una la notifica. Per essere registrato, l’incontro deve avere una durata compresa tra 5 minuti e mezz’ora e i due soggetti devono essere stati a meno di due metri l’uno dall’altro. I dati raccolti sono conservati per 14 giorni sui singoli smartphone e non su un server centrale.

