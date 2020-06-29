Condividi

Generali Italia lancia nuova polizza per moto e bici

La nuova polizza Immagina Strade Nuove è pensato anche per tutti coloro che guidano mezzi di trasporto alternativi come monopattini, bici elettriche e hoverboard

Generali Italia lancia una nuova Polizza “Immagina Strade Nuove” destinata a motociclisti, biker, ma anche a chi guida monopattini, hoverboard o va a piedi. La nuova soluzione consente di differenziare il rischio in base al tipo di veicolo assicurato e alle sue modalità di utilizzo, creando una tariffa personalizzata per il cliente.

Tra le principali novità offerte dalla nuova polizza figurano la garanzia assistenza moto, che offre differenti livelli di assistenza al motoveicolo e alla persona, prevedendo servizi che vanno dall’accesso a terapie fisioterapiche all’invio di una collaboratrice domestica o di una baby-sitter fino al rimpatrio per la moto da un qualsiasi paese europeo.

Prevista anche l’”opzione sosta invernale” da attivare nei mesi più freddi, da dicembre a febbraio, in alternativa alla sospensione della polizza mantenendo attive le garanzie non legate alla circolazione del veicolo come le coperture Incendio e Furto e lasciando invariato il periodo di copertura assicurativa annuale. 

Le altre due novità sono “Vita privata in mobilità”, che copre i danni involontariamente causati a terzi quando si è alla guida di tutti i mezzi di trasporto più alternativi (come bici, anche a pedalata assistita, monopattini, hoverboard, nonché durante gli spostamenti a piedi), e “Zero spese moto e Zero spese moto Plus”, pacchetti che prevedono diverse prestazioni come per esempio il risarcimento dei danni all’abbigliamento tecnico, a casco e protezioni motociclistiche o dei danni a bauletto e borse laterali a seguito di incidente.

Generali Italia fa sapere infine che martedì 30 giugno parte il concorso “Passione Moto” che consentirà di partecipare all’estrazione di motociclette Aprilia, Guzzi, Piaggio e Smart Jacket Dainese con air bag integrato.

