Condividi

Generali chiude arbitrato con Btg Pactual

| di | 0

Il caso riguarda la cessione di Bsi nel 2015 – Il Leone pagherà quasi 229 milioni a titolo di indennizzo e aggiustamento del prezzo, ma senza riconoscere responsabilità o inadempienze

Generali chiude arbitrato con Btg Pactual

Generali ha siglato un’intesa con Btg Pactual che mette fine all’arbitrato per la cessione di Bsi.

L’accordo – si legge in una nota – prevede che il Leone pagherà a Btg Pactual 245 milioni di franchi svizzeri (quasi 229 milioni di euro) a titolo di indennizzo e aggiustamento del prezzo.

L’impatto netto sui risultati del Gruppo Generali del primo semestre 2020 – prosegue la nota – è pari a 195 milioni di franchi, circa 183 milioni di euro, tenuto conto di accantonamenti pre-esistenti a copertura di spese legali.

Contestualmente, la controversia si chiude e le parti rinunciano alle reciproche rivendicazioni e richieste d’indennizzo, senza alcun riconoscimento di responsabilità o inadempienza.

L’arbitrato era iniziato nel 2016 e faceva riferimento a un’operazione avvenuta nel settembre 2015, quando Generali Participations Netherlands – controllata olandese del gruppo italiano – vendette Bsi a Banco Btg Pactual. La controversia che ne è scaturita riguardava una serie di rivendicazioni reciproche, con tanto di richieste d’indennizzo ai sensi del contratto di cessione.

Venerdì, all’inizio del pomeriggio, il titolo in Borsa di Generali guadagna poco più dell’1%, a 13,585 euro per azione. Negli stessi minuti, il Ftse Mib rimbalza dell’1,72%, dopo il pesante calo registrato nella seduta di giovedì, chiusa con una perdita del 4,8%, il peggior ribasso fra le principali Borse europee.

Nella media dell’ultimo mese, il titolo di Generali ha recuperato il 5,83%, ma la performance rimane ancora negativa nella media degli ultimi 6 e 12 mesi (rispettivamente -25,4 e -15,7%).

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta