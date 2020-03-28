Condividi

Generali, assemblea a Torino: prima volta lontano da Trieste

| di | 0

A causa dell’emergenza coronavirus l’assemblea degli azionisti della compagnia triestina è stata confermata al 27 aprile, ma si terrà a Torino e a porte chiuse.

Generali, assemblea a Torino: prima volta lontano da Trieste

Il coronavirus rompe anche le tradizioni storiche. La compagnia assicurativa Generali, da sempre legata alla città di Trieste, per la prima volta nella sua lunga storia dovrà rinunciare ad ospitare l’assemblea annuale degli azionisti nella città giuliana e, costretta dalle misure restrittive, traslocherà a Torino. Il Leone ha tuttavia fatto la scelta di non rinviare l’assemblea, che si terrà come previsto il prossimo 27 aprile: la riunione si terrà dunque nel capoluogo piemontese e rigorosamente a porte chiuse, nel senso che l’intervento degli aventi diritto al voto in assemblea avverrà esclusivamente tramite il rappresentante designato, senza partecipazione fisica da parte di tutti i soci e senza giornalisti.

La decisione è stata presa per ridurre al minimo i rischi e allo stesso tempo avvalendosi di una facoltà espressamente prevista dall’ultimo decreto del Presidente del Consiglio dei ministri. L’assemblea si svolgerà dunque presso gli uffici di Generali Italia siti in Torino, via Giuseppe Mazzini, 53, il giorno 27 aprile a partire dalle ore 9, in sede ordinaria e straordinaria in prima convocazione, e occorrendo il giorno 29 aprile 2020, alle ore 9 in sede straordinaria in seconda convocazione, e occorrendo il giorno 30 aprile 2020, alle ore 11.00 in sede ordinaria in seconda convocazione e in sede straordinaria in terza convocazione. Rimane invece immutata al 16 aprile la data di registrazione (record date) per determinare la legittimazione all’esercizio dei diritti sociali nell’assemblea.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta