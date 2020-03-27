Condividi

Ferrari: le fabbriche riaprono il 14 aprile

Dopo la chiusura decisa lo scorso 16 marzo, il semaforo verde scatterà “a condizione che sia garantita la continuità della catena di fornitura” – Il 4 maggio nuove indicazioni sulla guidance – Titolo in rialzo

Ferrari prevede attualmente di riaprire la produzione il 14 aprile 2020, a condizione che sia garantita la continuità della catena di fornitura”. È quanto si legge in una nota pubblicata sul sito della casa di Maranello.

Il Cavallino precisa inoltre che “tutte le attività aziendali” che si possono portare avanti in smartworking “continueranno regolarmente” come nelle scorse settimane. Per chi invece non ha la possibilità di lavorare da casa, “la società continuerà a farsi carico dei giorni di assenza”, prosegue la nota.

Gli stabilimenti erano stati chiusi lo scorso 16 marzo, inizialmente per due settimane. Nelle fabbriche non è più al lavoro nessun dipendente, anche se per fortuna non sono stati riscontrati fin qui casi di positività al Coronavirus Covid19. Si è fermato, com’è ovvio, anche il settore della gestione sportiva.

Per quanto riguarda le conseguenze della pandemia, “a fronte della grande incertezza e dell’imprevedibilità causata dal Covid-19 – si legge ancora sul sito della Ferrari – la società sta adottando tutte le misure più appropriate per assicurare il benessere e la salute dei suoi dipendenti, nell’interesse di tutti i suoi stakeholder”.

Sul versante finanziario, l’azienda conferma che sarà in grado di fornire ulteriori indicazioni sulla guidance il prossimo 4 maggio, nel corso della conference call con la comunità di investitori relativa ai risultati del primo trimestre.

“Alla luce del valore del marchio, della propria solidità finanziaria e del modello di business – conclude la nota – Ferrari è fiduciosa nella propria capacità di generare valore per tutti gli stakeholder al di là delle incertezze del breve periodo”.

Venerdì mattina, a metà mattina, il titolo in Borsa di Ferrari sale dell’1% alle 11:15, a 142,65 euro per azione. Sulla media mensile, la performance del titolo è negativa, mentre risultano ancora positive le variazioni su 6 e 12 mesi (rispettivamente +2,35% e +20,16%).

