Fca, scelti i vertici di Comau in vista della quotazione

Paolo Carmassi è il nuovo amministratore delegato, Alessandro Nasi ricoprirà la carica di presidente

In vista della quotazione in Borsa, arrivano i nuovi vertici di Comau. Paolo Carmassi sarà il nuovo amministratore delegato della controllata di Fiat Chrysler che si occupa di automazione industriale per l’industria automotive, mentre Alessandro Nasi assumerà la carica di presidente. 

Carmassi, ricorda Fca in una nota, entra in Comau dopo aver passato quattro anni alla guida di Malvern Panalytical (Spectris) e aver ricoperto il ruolo di responsabile dell’area Emea di Honeywell.

Alessandro Nasi invece è entrato nel Gruppo Fiat nel 2005, dopo diverse esperienze professionali nel settore bancario e della finanza. Nasi ha ricoperto anche ruoli di responsabilità in Fiat Powertrain Technologies, la divisione Motori e Propulsori del Gruppo Fiat, e in CNH Industrial. Attualmente, è membro del cda di CNH Industrial e di Exor e presidente di Iveco Defence Vehicles.

“Le nomine di Carmassi e Nasi – spiega l’amministratore delegato di Fca, Mike Manley – rappresentano un importante passo avanti per Comau nella preparazione della sua nuova vita da società quotata. Siamo particolarmente felici di dare il benvenuto a Paolo, che porta con sé un significativo bagaglio di esperienza per guidare Comau in questa nuova fase del suo sviluppo come partner di fiducia per aiutare le aziende a cogliere le opportunità offerte dall’Industria 4.0″.

Da sottolineare che, secondo quanto annunciato da Fiat Chrysler, a dicembre, in seguito al matrimonio con Psa, la partecipazione di Comau sarà distribuita a beneficio degli azionisti del nuovo gruppo. 

A Piazza Affari, il gruppo Fca guadagna il 2% a 8,105 euro, battendo la performance del Ftse Mib che a metà pomeriggio viaggia in rialzo dell’1,2% a 18.422 punti.

