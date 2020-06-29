Condividi

eLearning, Unicredit finanzia Cef Publishing

Il finanziamento rientra nel programma Social Impact Banking lanciato per rispondere alle misure contenute nel decreto Liquidità

Unicredit ha concesso un finanziamento da 700mila euro a CEF Publishing spa, nell’ambito del programma Social Impact Banking lanciato dalla banca per rispondere alle misure contenute nel decreto Liquidità del Governo.

Lo scopo del finanziamento è quello di supportare gli investimenti per la crescita di CEF Publishing (appartenente al gruppo Ebano fondato da Carlo Robiglio), società che si occupa di progettazione e realizzazione di corsi professionali a distanza e in e-learning che nel 2019 ha ottenuto la certificazione Elite, il programma di Borsa Italiana per le Pmi ad alto potenziale. 

“Obiettivo del finanziamento, della durata di 60 mesi è favorire l’incremento dell’inclusione sociale e lavorativa delle persone in situazione di disagio attraverso l’arricchimento dell’offerta formativa del CEF Publishing”, spiega Unicredit in una nota.

L’istituto guidato da Jean Pierre Mustier sottolinea infatti che, attraverso il meccanismo del Pay for success, riconoscerà un ulteriore beneficio da 20mila euro per raggiungere obiettivi di inclusione sociale e lavorativa e di aumento del livello di istruzione.

“Con questo finanziamento – commenta Fabrizio Simonini, regional manager Nord Ovest Unicredit – desideriamo contribuire in maniera concreta allo sviluppo delle comunità in cui operiamo, con particolare attenzione alle realtà che hanno un impatto sociale positivo. Attraverso la nostra Social Impact Banking, infatti, siamo scesi in prima linea per sostenere la ripartenza del nostro Paese, dopo l’emergenza sanitaria, all’interno delle iniziative legate al Decreto Liquidità, con un’offerta commerciale dedicata a determinate imprese, profit e non profit, attive in ambito sociale. Siamo convinti che la vicinanza al territorio si manifesti anche attraverso iniziative come questa e la comunità novarese potrà certamente trarne giovamento”.

