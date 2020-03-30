Condividi

Dividendi Assicurazioni: stretta dell’Ivass in arrivo

L’Istituto di vigilanza sulle assicurazioni sta per chiedere alle compagnie “massima prudenza” sui dividendi, proprio come Bce e Bankitalia hanno già fatto con gli istituti di credito

Anche le compagnie assicurative italiane dovranno mantenere un atteggiamento di massima prudenza sulla distribuzione dei dividendi. Lo scrive l’agenzia di stampa Radiocor, rivelando che l’Istituto di vilanza sulle imprese assicurative (Ivass) starebbe lavorando a una comunicazione su questo argomento da inviare entro breve a tutte le compagnie attive nel nostro Paese. Non si tratterebbe di un divieto, ma di una raccomandazione, una sorta di moral suasion.

L’Eiopa, l’Autorità europea che si occupa di assicurazioni e pensioni, si era espressa sul tema dei dividendi già lo scorso 17 marzo, per poi formalizzare le proprie raccomandazioni tre giorni dopo, anche alla luce del confronto con le Autorità di vigilanza nazionali. Proprio sulla scia di quanto già fatto da Eiopa, è verosimile che anche Ivass si muova a stretto giro.

Il provvedimento in arrivo segue quelli della Banca centrale europea e della Banca d’Italia, che hanno già chiesto agli istituti di credito (sia quelli sistemici, sotto la supervisione diretta dell’Eurotower, sia quelli di dimensioni minori, vigilati da Via Nazionale) di non staccare dividendi, non distribuire bonus e non effettuare riacquisti di azioni proprie (buyback) almeno fino a ottobre di quest’anno.

Nel caso delle banche come in quello delle assicurazioni, l’obiettivo è fare in modo che le imprese abbiano in cassa il massimo della liquidità possibile per affrontare la grave crisi finanziaria innescata dal coronavirus Covid 19.

Fra i consigli d’amministrazione delle grandi compagnie assicurative italiane, al momento solo quelli di Generali e di Unipol hanno deliberato di proporre ai soci di distribuire quest’anno i dividendi 2019. D’altra parte, le assemblee degli azionisti delle due società devono ancora tenersi e a questo punto – dopo il richiamo dell’Ivass – il rinvio della cedola diventa un’opzione più che probabile.

Tra le banche, Intesa, Unicredit, Banco Bpm e Ubi Banca hanno già risposto alla sollecitazione arrivata dalla Bce e da Bankitalia.  

