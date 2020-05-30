Condividi

De’ Longhi, l’Italia riparte (anche) dal caffè

Dal primo giugno la De’ Longhi lancia i Coffee Club, spazi digitali per accompagnare gli italiani alla riscoperta della loro bevanda più amata

Milioni di italiani, ogni giorno, iniziano la loro giornata bevendo una tazzina di caffè. E tra le tanti abitudini che stiamo progressivamente ritrovando (o che non abbiamo mai abbandonato, per la verità) nel post-lockdown, c’è anche quella di un caffè magari al bar, o in ufficio con un collega, o con amici e parenti.

E se questo diventasse il paradigma della ripartenza? Se l’economia riprendesse vita proprio come un italiano, al mattino, bevendo il caffè? De’ Longhi, uno dei marchi più noti di macchinette automatiche, ci ha pensato e proprio per questo lancia, dal 1° giugno al 31 dicembre, il Coffee Club, un’iniziativa con cui punta a rilanciare l’esperienza degli italiani, per mesi chiusi in casa, all’interno degli store, accompagnandoli alla scoperta della loro bevanda più amata.

Tra l’altro, nonostante l’emergenza sanitaria, anzi forse proprio per quello, il mercato delle macchine per caffè in grani, le cosiddette macchine automatiche, ha registrato un valore di vendita nel primo quadrimestre 2020 pari a quello dell’anno precedente, confermando il trend positivo del 2019 che ha visto crescere il segmento del +18%. De’ Longhi però non si accontenta e vuole fare del contatto con la clientela il simbolo della rinascita di un mercato che è vero, non muore mai, ma che ha pur sempre bisogno della cosiddetta “experience”.

I Coffee Club sono dunque spazi digitali aperti a tutti gli amanti dell’espresso macinato al momento, pensato per arricchire l’esperienza dei consumatori nei punti vendita, offrendo vantaggi unici e alla portata di tutti. L’iniziativa ha inevitabilmente un carattere commerciale: ogni cliente che acquisterà una macchina automatica De’ Longhi, in un punto vendita aderente alla promozione, potrà scoprire una serie di iniziative dedicate, che vanno dalla prova gratuita a casa per 30 giorni della macchina da caffè automatica, con la formula “soddisfatti o rimborsati”, all’estensione della garanzia aggiuntiva di 1 anno, oltre a un eccezionale sconto fidelity sulle scorte di caffè acquistate online.

