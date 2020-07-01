Condividi

Da Cdp, Banco Bpm e Unicredit 30 milioni a Siti B&T

Il contratto prevede due linee di credito con durata rispettivamente di 5 e 7 anni

Cdp, Banco Bpm ed Unicredit hanno concesso un credito per complessivi 30 milioni di euro al gruppo Siti B&T, attivo nella fornitura di tecnologia e di impianti per l’industria ceramica. Il contratto prevede due linee di credito con durata rispettivamente di 5 e 7 anni. È quanto si legge in un comunicato.

“Le risorse saranno dedicate alla continua espansione dimensionale del gruppo – precisa la nota – che, infatti, ha acquisito recentemente quote di alcune società strategiche e necessarie per l’ottimizzazione della tecnologia per l’industria ceramica, e per raggiungere, ancora di più, l’eccellenza nel proprio settore. L’obiettivo è quello di rafforzare la leadership in Italia e nei mercati internazionali del Gruppo Siti-B&T”.

Siti B&T è quotata sul mercato Aim Italia di Borsa Italiana dal 2016, dà lavoro a 600 persone e l’anno scorso ha realizzato ricavi consolidati per 175 milioni di euro, di cui il 90% all’estero.

“Il supporto al Piano Industriale di Siti-B&T risponde agli obiettivi di CDP di sostenere le imprese italiane, già affermate in settori strategici di eccellenza del Made in Italy”, ha commentato Nunzio Tartaglia, responsabile della divisione Cdp Imprese.

“Siti-B&T è un’azienda storica del territorio che è riuscita a distinguersi per capacità di innovazione e internazionalizzazione: leve di crescita grazie alle quali ha saputo conquistare una posizione di leadership nel proprio segmento di mercato”, sottolinea Lucio Izzi, responsabile corporate Sales & Marketing di Unicredit.

“Si tratta di un’operazione nella quale abbiamo avuto anche il ruolo di Coordinator – spiega Luca Mazzini, responsabile mercato Centro-Nord di Banco Bpm – È soprattutto attraverso questo tipo di aiuti che l’Italia può ripartire in un momento complicato come quello attuale”.

Fabio Tarozzi, amministratore delegato di Siti B&T, sottolinea che l’azienda intende “proseguire con convinzione anche gli investimenti in ambito R&D per dotare il Gruppo di un’offerta di prodotti innovativi in grado di aggredire nuovi mercati, in una logica industriale di diversificazione geografica e di prodotto”.

