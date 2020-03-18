Covid-19: Fondazione Tim dona 1 milione di euro a quattro ospedali

Il San Raffaele di Milano, il Consorzio per la Ricerca Sanitaria – Coris della Regione Veneto, lo Spallanzani di Roma e l’Istituto Nazionale Tumori IRCCS di Napoli riceveranno 250mila euro ciascuno dalla Fondazione Tim – Un commento del presidente Salvatore Rossi

Continua la corsa alle donazione per sostenere gli ospedali impegnati nella lotta al coronavirus. A scendere in campo oggi, 18 marzo, è la Fondazione Tim con due azioni parallele: da un lato la Fondazione ha deciso di donare 500mila euro, dall’altro ha lanciato una sottoscrizione volontaria tra i dipendenti Tim, con la società che si è impegnata a completare la raccolta fondi fino a raggiungere quota 500mila euro. In totale, dalla Fondazione Tim sarà stanziato 1 milione di euro per combattere l’emergenza coronavirus.

I fondi saranno destinati a 4 strutture che riceveranno 250mila euro ciascuno: l’ospedale San Raffaele di Milano e il Consorzio per la Ricerca Sanitaria – CORIS della Regione Veneto. In questo secondo caso le risorse serviranno per cofinanziare “uno studio clinico coordinato dal Prof. Vincenzo Bronte dell’Università di Verona che coinvolge gli ospedali veneti e si propone di comprendere quanto prima le dinamiche immunologiche dell’infezione e sviluppare terapie che possano evitare le manifestazioni più gravi della malattia”, spiega Tim in una nota. Terza struttura individuata è l’ospedale Spallanzani di Roma che utilizzerà i fondi per ammodernare i laboratori di biosicurezza; quarto è l’Istituto Nazionale Tumori IRCCS Fondazione “G. Pascale” di Napoli, che riceverà 250mila euro per un laboratorio che è comincerà a lavorare sul genoma del virus con l’obiettivo di trovare una terapia.

In corso di valutazione ulteriori iniziative riguardanti il periodo post-emergenza e inerenti a settori come la telemedicina e la combinazione tra medicina e tecnologie avanzate per la trasmissione a distanza di dati e conoscenze.

Salvatore Rossi, presidente Fondazione TIM, ha commentato: “C’è chi combatte in prima linea questa guerra: i medici, i rianimatori, gli infermieri, il personale tutto degli ospedali che accolgono gli ammalati colpiti da questo virus, soprattutto in Lombardia e in Veneto, ma non solo. In un momento così drammatico, non possiamo lasciare sole queste persone. È’ da loro che dipende la nostra sicurezza, il nostro benessere, il destino dei più sfortunati fra noi, che hanno contratto questo virus”.