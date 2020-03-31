Coronabond, servono da uno a tre anni di tempo

Secondo il direttore del Mes, per lanciare i Coronabond, al di là dei porblemi politici tuttora irrisolti, sevono fino a 3 anni di tempo per renderli tecnicamente fattibili

Coronabond sì o no? La settimana prossima il Consiglio europeo si riunirà per decidere: al momento ci sono alcuni Paesi che hanno già fatto intendere la loro contrarietà, tra cui la Germania e l’Olanda. Il problema però, oltre all’accordo politico, è la fattibilità concreta di una operazione del genere. Secondo Klaus Regling, direttore del fondo di salvataggio della zona euro (Mes), occorrerebbero infatti tra uno e tre anni per istituire una nuova istituzione europea in grado di emettere i cosiddetti Coronabond. Qualsiasi ulteriore emissione di debito congiunto a breve termine, ha aggiunto l’economica tedesco intervistato dal Financial Times, dovrebbe dunque derivare da meccanismi esistenti. “E comunque le istituzioni europee hanno già emesso più di 800 miliardi di euro debito collettivo in totale”, ha aggiunto Regling.

Se l’obiettivo è quello di coprire le esigenze di finanziamento a breve termine legate alla crisi, come l’espansione dell’assistenza sanitaria o il sostegno alle imprese secondo Regling “l’unico modo è di utilizzare le istituzioni esistenti con strumenti esistenti, mentre a lungo termine ci sono altre opzioni”. Per una nuova istituzione “ci vorranno uno, due o tre anni e gli Stati membri devono inventare capitali o garanzie o assegnare entrate future. Non si possono creare obbligazioni dal nulla”. A breve termine dunque, secondo il capo del MES, la promozione dell’emissione di debito mutualizzato dovrebbe invece avvenire tramite le tre istituzioni dell’UE già esistenti: il MES, la Commissione europea o la Banca europea per gli investimenti.

Ad esempio, potrebbe esserci la possibilità che la commissione emetta più debito sotto gli auspici del suo prossimo bilancio settennale, ha affermato Regling. Ha aggiunto che ci sono argomenti per i paesi particolarmente colpiti come l’Italia per far riconsiderare i loro contributi al bilancio. Regling inoltre non vede alcun alcun bisogno attuale di aumentare la capacità di prestito del MES, che ammonta a 410 miliardi di euro, dicendo “ce ne è molto disponibile”. Ha anche sottolineato che Paesi come l’Italia abbiano continuato a godere di un accesso al mercato, facendo una netta distinzione tra le circostanze attuali e la crisi dell’euro iniziata dieci anni fa. L’idea di utilizzare il Mes è però politicamente difficile in Italia, dato che i partiti euroscettici affermano che ciò comporterebbe condizioni dure a carico del Paese. Ma Regling ha chiarito che la condizionalità legata ai prestiti dell’ECCL sarebbe molto diversa dall’era della crisi dell’euro.