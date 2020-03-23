Condividi

Cnh: il ceo si dimette e il titolo crolla in Borsa

Il cda ha nominato Susanne Heywood come ceo pro tempore – Oddone Incisa nuovo chief financial officier – Titolo in asta di volatilità

Il ribaltone al vertice di Cnh fa crollare il titolo in Borsa. Sin dall’apertura le azioni hanno faticato ad entrare in contrattazione e alle 11 sono bloccate in asta di volatilità con un ribasso teorico dell’11,7% a 4,983 euro.

Il ceo di Cnh, Hubertus Muhlhauser ha rassegnato le proprie dimissioni con effetto immediato. Dopo averle accettate all’unanimità, il cda ha nominato Suzanne Heywood come Ceo pro tempore.

Heywood, che è anche managing director di Exor e presidente di Cnh, guiderà il business “attraverso l’attuale eccezionale periodo e fino a quando il nuovo Ceo definitivo sarà stato identificato attraverso un approfondito processo di ricerca”, fa sapere la società. Prima di entrare in Exor, Heywood ha lavorato per McKinsey & Company e per il ministero del Tesoro del Regno Unito. 

“Il consiglio, si legge nella nota della società, “ringrazia Muhlhauser per la sua dedizione di leader, il servizio reso e i numerosi contributi durante il suo mandato”.

Cnh fa sapere inoltre che il consiglio ha approvato anche la nomina di Oddone Incisa come chief financial officer, in aggiunta al suo ruolo attuale di president, financial services. 

Le dimissioni di Muhlhauser hanno sorpreso il mercato, anche perché, come sottolinea Equita, sono arrivate a solo un anno e mezzo di distanza dalla sua nomina. Per il momento le motivazioni della decisione rimangono da chiarire. “Riteniamo possa essere attribuibile al business plan quinquennale presentato lo scorso settembre che da subito ci era apparso ambizioso e difficilmente realizzabile per la limitata visibilità macro”, sottolinea Equita. “Ad inizio febbraio quando vennero pubblicati i risultati 2019 era già stato anticipato un difficile primo semestre per la necessità di procedere a ulteriore destocking ed era stata ridotta la guidance di utile per azione”. Ora, conclude Equita, con gli effetti della pandemia COVID-19 il piano risulta definitivamente compromesso, anche se lo spin-off di Iveco (insieme a Powertrain) resta comunque un obiettivo da realizzare entro gennaio 2021.

