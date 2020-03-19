Cattolica Assicurazioni, la raccolta 2019 sale a 7 miliardi (+19,9%)

Il cda della compagnia veronese approva i risulati 2019 che segnala un forte incremento della raccolta, l’aumento del risultato operativo ma l’utile netto in calo per effetto di alcune poste straordinarie.

Cattolica Assicurazioni chiude il bilancio 2019 con una raccolta premi complessiva in crescita del +19,9%, a 7 miliardi. Lo fa sapere la società in una nota, precisando che nel business Danni diretto si riscontra un incremento del 2,5%, mentre l’aumento della raccolta Vita è pari al 30,0%, con una crescente incidenza delle unit-linked (30,5% sul totale) e prodotti tradizionali a basso profilo di rischio.

Il risultato operativo sale del 3,1%, a 302 milioni. L’utile netto di gruppo registra però una flessione del 29,7% su base annua, calando da 107 a 75 milioni, scontando l’effetto di diverse poste straordinarie negative, come la perdita derivante dalla cessione di Cattolica Life (7 milioni) e svalutazioni su immobili (10 milioni). L’utile adjusted nel 2019 è pari a 103 milioni, in calo del 13,2% su base annua.

Il combined ratio passa dal 93,4% del 2018 al 94,3% del 2019 (+0,9 p.p.), nonostante l’impatto dell’aumento dei sinistri collegati agli eventi atmosferici sia stato del 6,4% dei premi netti, pari ad un aumento di 2,2 p.p. rispetto allo scorso esercizio.

Sul versante patrimoniale, l’indice Solvency II del gruppo è pari a 175%, mentre il patrimonio netto consolidato sale a 2,351 miliardi.

Per quanto riguarda l’epidemia di coronavirus, “l’emergenza sanitaria che stiamo vivendo in queste settimane sta mettendo a dura prova il sistema economico e finanziario dell’intero Paese – commenta Paolo Bedoni, presidente di Cattolica Assicurazioni – ma abbiamo la forza e la competenza per superarla, come è già stato nella lunga storia della nostra società, con l’aiuto di ciascuno di noi e delle Istituzioni, nazionali ed europee. Anche Cattolica è chiamata a dare il suo contributo e, come sempre, farà di tutto per garantire sicurezza e sviluppo ai territori e alle comunità in cui opera”.

In particolare, Cattolica ha intrapreso una serie di iniziative per aiutare i clienti, gli agenti e la società in generale, per un impegno finanziario complessivo pari a circa 6 milioni di euro. Risorse divise fra erogazioni a favore dei clienti per far fronte alle interruzioni delle loro attività economiche e interventi a favore di strutture ospedaliere, segnatamente nelle province più colpite.