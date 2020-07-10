Condividi

Borsa: sale Atlantia, brilla Stm. Tassi in calo all’asta Bot

La Borsa di Milano in recupero. Stm beneficia del rialzo generalizzato dei tecnologici. Su Atlantia si allenta la tensione in vista del riassetto. Buona la domanda degli annuali all’asta del Tesoro

Asta Bot, rendimento in calo per i tito annuali assegnati dal Tesoro. Borsa in recupero dopo la frenata dei giorni scorsi, si avvia a chiudere in positivo una settimana complicata.

Nel collocamento odierno il Tesoro ha emesso 7,5 miliardi di Buoni a 12 mesi scadenza 14/07/2021 spuntando un rendimento pari a -0,124%, in flessione di 14 centesimi rispetto all’asta del mese precedente. Per i BoT annuali si tratta del primo ritorno sotto la soglia percentuale dello zero dallo scorso febbraio. Buona la domanda che si è attestata a 11,125 miliardi di euro, con un rapporto tra domanda e offerta pari a 1,48. Il regolamento dell’asta cade sul prossimo 14 luglio.

Sul fronte azionario, invece, brilla Stm a Piazza Affari, mentre sul mercato è scattato il conto alla rovescia per i conti del secondo trimestre, che verranno pubblicati il prossimo 23 luglio. I titoli dell’azienda italo-francese beneficiano del fermento sul settore tech che a Wall Street si è spinto su nuovi massimi, ma anche in Europa vanta un rialzo dello 0,8% venerdì mattina. Le St salgono del 4,7% a 25,27 euro

Le società del comparto dei chips nelle ultime settimane hanno fornito indicazioni positive sull’andamento del business, da Dialog a Microchip, fino a Micron. Giovedì inoltre, il colosso del settore, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) ha acceso i riflettori sul comparto annunciando un accordo ventennale con la danese Orsted per comprare energia pulita prodotta dai parchi eolici.

Sempre giovedì la stessa St ha invece siglato un alleanza con Fingerprint Cards AB per la realizzazione di una carta di pagamento con sistema biometrico, con l’obiettivo di sviluppare un sistema avanzato basato sulla tecnologia di riconoscimento delle impronte digitali, per rispondere alla domanda del mercato di migliorare la sicurezza e la convenienza delle carte di pagamento senza contatto (contacless). Tuttavia sia per gli analisti di Oddo che per quelli di Equita le stime sul fatturato nel secondo trimestre sono viste in calo del 10% rispetto al trimestre precedente, a 2 miliardi di dollari.

L’altro titolo in evidenza è Atlantia, in deciso recupero dopo le aperture sul versante della diluizione della quota in mano alla famiglia Benetton. Il titolo, che giovedì aveva perso oltre l’8%, è in rialzo del 3% a fine mattinata a quota 13,505 euro.

