Bici, con incentivi è boom di vendite: +60% dopo il lockdown

Salgono a circa 540mila le biciclette acquistate dagli italiani dopo il periodo di chiusura per il coronavirus – Solo a maggio, l’incremento è stato di 200mila pezzi

Gli incentivi varati dal governo hanno fatto impennare le vendite di biciclette nuove in Italia. Secondo i dati diffusi il 9 giugno da Confindustria Ancma (Associazione Nazionale Ciclo Motociclo Accessori), da quando i negozi hanno riaperto i battenti, le vendite di bici tradizionali e a pedalata assistita hanno registrato un incremento addirittura del 60% su base annua. Salgono infatti a circa 540mila le biciclette acquistate dagli italiani dopo il periodo di chiusura per il coronavirus in tutti i punti vendita presenti sul territorio nazionale. Nel solo mese di maggio, secondo le stime dell’Associazione, l’aumento è stato di circa 200mila pezzi.

“Gli incentivi hanno sicuramente rivitalizzato in modo significativo il mercato – scrive Confindustria Ancma – le imprese del comparto stanno lavorando a pieno regime per rispondere, non senza qualche affanno, in modo adeguato alla crescente domanda che abbiamo registrato in queste settimane. Tuttavia crescono l’interesse e la domanda attorno alla bicicletta a prescindere dagli incentivi: come associazione chiediamo alle istituzioni di cogliere questa occasione per investire su un’infrastrutturazione ciclabile finalmente più capillare, sicura, equilibrata e rispettosa degli interessi di tutti gli utenti della strada”.

Il numero di bicilette nuove vendute, continua l’Associazione, “cresce anche al fuori delle restrizioni individuate dalle misure del Governo (capoluoghi di Regione e di Provincia anche sotto i 50mila abitanti, nei Comuni con popolazione superiore a 50mila abitanti e nei comuni delle Città metropolitane), interessando così in modo omogeneo anche territori meno popolosi. Monitoreremo la reale applicazione del bonus, affinché non sia per i consumatori e i rivenditori una corsa ad ostacoli o, peggio, contro il tempo”.