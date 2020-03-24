Condividi

Assicurazioni: TUA (gruppo Cattolica) è carbon neutral

La compagnia ha comunicato di aver ridotto a zero l’impatto delle emissioni di CO2, come certificato nei giorni scorsi da Carbonsink.

In tempi di coronavirus arriva anche qualche buona notizia. Una di questa è che TUA Assicurazioni, la compagnia del gruppo Cattolica, è ufficialmente Carbon Neutral. L’azienda infatti ha comunicato di aver ridotto a zero l’impatto delle emissioni di CO2, come certificato nei giorni scorsi da Carbonsink. Il percorso verso la Carbon Neutrality è stato avviato esattamente un anno fa attraverso la formalizzazione e condivisione del progetto TUA Green. Un’iniziativa dal duplice obiettivo: sensibilizzare l’intera compagnia sulle tematiche dell’ecosostenibilità e azzerare l’impatto delle attività lavorative della compagnia sulle emissioni di CO2.

Missione compiuta: il secondo obiettivo, oggettivamente il più importante, è stato raggiunto nei giorni scorsi, dopo un cammino affrontato insieme al partner Carbonsink. Attraverso le tipiche fasi dell’osservazione, della misurazione, della mitigazione e della compensazione, si è giunti alla certificazione della cancellazione dei crediti di carbonio della tipologia REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation). Un risultato che consentirà la conservazione delle foreste in Amazzonia al fine di ridurre le emissioni di gas a effetto serra, derivanti dalla deforestazione e dal degrado delle foreste.

Nel corso del 2020, inoltre, troverà la sua massima diffusione il lavoro di sensibilizzazione in azienda, attraverso eventi ed esperienze finalizzati a incrementare la sensibilità ambientale di dipendenti e collaboratori con l’obiettivo di incidere sui comportamenti quotidiani di ognuno, sia lavorativi che non, in modo da ridurne l’impatto ambientale. L’attività prevede anche il coinvolgimento delle reti agenziali, in modo da ampliare gli effetti sul territorio grazie ad Agenti attenti al tema dell’ecosostenibilità.

“L’attenzione all’ambiente è un tratto distintivo della nostra Compagnia – ha dichiarato Nazareno Cerni, Amministratore Delegato di TUA Assicurazioni –. TUA Assicurazioni può essere orgogliosa di presentarsi agli stakeholders con la certificazione Carbon Neutral, la prima azione che traduce in atto concreto il valore condiviso della sostenibilità. Inoltre, l’aver coinvolto anche la nostra rete agenziale nel processo di certificazione appena ottenuta, conferma ancora una volta l’importanza del gioco di squadra che ci contraddistingue”.

