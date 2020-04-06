Condividi

Calendario fiscale aprile: ecco scadenze e proroghe

Alcuni adempimenti fiscali sono stati sospesi fino a giugno, mentre per altri rimangono in vigore le scadenze originarie, almeno per ora – Ecco il punto della situazione

Quali tasse bisogna pagare? Il calendario delle scadenze fiscali è in divenire. Con il decreto Cura Italia, il governo ha sospeso tutti gli adempimenti tributari diversi dai versamenti di imposte, ritenute Irpef e contributi del mese. Per tutto ciò che rientra nel provvedimento e che scadeva fra l’8 marzo e il 31 maggio è previsto uno slittamento al 30 giugno senza interessi né sanzioni. Per quanto riguarda i versamenti fin qui esclusi, potrebbero essere sospesi con un nuovo provvedimento in arrivo entro Pasqua, ma per il momento rimangono in vigore i termini originari.

Ecco le principali scadenze di aprile da tenere a mente.

SCADENZA FISCALE 10 APRILE

Venerdì 10 aprile era l’ultimo giorno utile per pagare i contributi alle colf relativi al primo trimestre del 2020 utilizzando le nuove quote. La scadenza però è stata rinviata al 10 giugno.  

SCADENZA FISCALE 15 APRILE

Dal 15 aprile sarà online il nuovo modello 730 precompilato, per le prime due settimane disponibile in modalità sola lettura.

Lo stesso giorno scade il termine per emettere e registrare le fatture per i beni consegnati o spediti durante il mese precedente. Inoltre, è necessario registrare in modo riepilogativo i corrispettivi del mese precedente, purché certificati da scontrino o ricevute fiscali.

SCADENZA FISCALE 16 APRILE

È questa la grande scadenza fiscale che per il momento rimane immodificata. Si tratta del termine consueto per il versamento di imposte, ritenute e contributi.

  • Iva: i contribuenti mensili devono versare l’imposta relativa alle operazioni di marzo.
  • Ritenute: i sostituti d’imposta versano le ritenute alla fonte operate nel mese precedente su redditi da lavoro dipendente o assimilati, compensi di lavoro autonomo o redditi di capitale.
  • Contributi Inps: i datori di lavoro devono versare i contributi per i dipendenti relativi al mese precedente.
  • Parasubordinati: i committenti devono versare alla gestione separata Inps i contributi sui compensi pagati nel mese precedente per i co.co.co e i lavori a progetto.

