Coronavirus, ecco l’app per valutare i sintomi

L’app si chiama “iorestoacasa” ed è stata messa a punto dalla Federazione delle Società Medico Scientifiche Italiane (FISM) in collaborazione con Exprivia.

Arriva un altro strumento, tecnologico e dunque utilizzabile rigorosamente in casa e da soli, per lottare contro l’emergenza coronavirus. E’ una app, si chiama “iorestoacasa“, come lo slogan lanciato dallo stesso Governo per invitare (obbligare) i cittadini ad uscire il meno possibile, ed è stata messa a punto dalla Federazione delle Società Medico Scientifiche Italiane (FISM), in collaborazione con Exprivia. L’app aiuta i cittadini a non farsi prendere dal panico e a monitorare la loro situazione e quella delle persone a loro vicine senza dover per forza uscire di casa e farsi visitate da un dottore: “iorestoacasa” consente infatti l’autovalutazione da parte dei cittadini di sintomi e comportamenti adottati nell’ultimo periodo.

L’app, dotata di funzionalità avanzate per l’analisi dei dati con l’Intelligenza Artificiale, consente di rispondere a una serie di domande che indagano su sintomi, viaggi, famiglia, abitudini e vaccini fatti e in base alle risposte del cittadino la tecnologia valuterà il livello di attenzione – alto, medio, basso – da prestare alle proprie condizioni di salute, fatte salve tutte le rigorose prescrizioni emanate dal Ministero della Salute e dall’ISS. Oltre alle domande e alla valutazione finale, “iorestoacasa” propone anche un’agile guida pratica in 10 punti, che ricorda a tutti le regole basilari ormai arcinote (dal lavarsi spesso le mani al NON recarsi al pronto soccorso, ma prima chiamare il medico di base al telefono) e debunka le più ricorrenti psicosi (dagli animali domestici che NON contagiano fino ai pacchi provenienti dalla Cina che NON sono pericolosi).

Abbiamo testato l’app, verificando che si passa dalle domande più immediate (hai febbre? hai tosse?) a veri e propri esercizi per verificare le eventuali difficoltà respiratorie, fino a domande sul tipo di professione svolta, sugli spostamenti dell’ultimo mese, sullo stato di salute dei parenti, su alcune abitudini di vita e se si è ricorso o meno alla vaccinazione anti-influenzale. Per la cronaca, dopo aver risposto a tutte le domande l’autore dell’articolo è fortunatamente risultato “a basso rischio”.