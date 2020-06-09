Condividi

Leonardo: contratto da 70 milioni con la Marina danese

L’accordo quadro ha una durata di 20 anni e riguarda principalmente la manutenzione di 17 sistemi di difesa

Leonardo ha sottoscritto un accordo quadro con l’agenzia per il procurement militare della Danimarca. L’intesa prevede che il gruppo italiano si occuperà della manutenzione di 17 sistemi di difesa in uno alla Marina del Paese nordeuropeo.

Il contratto ha scadenza a 20 anni e vale in tutto 70 milioni di euro, cifra che comprende anche i servizi di supporto post-vendita e il potenziale aggiornamento dei cannoni navali 76/62 Super Rapido, in particolare a bordo delle fregate Iver Huitfeldt e sulle navi da pattugliamento classe Thetis e classe Knud Rasmussen. Il perimetro dell’intesa potrà essere ampliato in base alle esigenze e ai budget futuri dell’agenzia danese.

Nel dettaglio, il contratto prevede supporto base, inclusi parti di ricambio, strumenti, servizi logistici, aggiornamento dei sistemi e fornitura dei nuovi 76/62 SR nell’ultima configurazione disponibile sul mercato. I primi ordini comprenderanno i materiali per la manutenzione operativa dei sistemi e il piano di sostituzione di tutte le console con le nuove versioni digitali.

Malgrado la notizia, nel pomeriggio il titolo in Borsa di Leonardo viaggia ancora in territorio negativo di oltre tre punti e mezzo percentuali, in una giornata negativa per tutto il Ftse Mib, che – zavorrato soprattutto dai titoli bancari – negli stessi minuti lascia sul campo l’1,7%.

