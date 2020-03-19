Coronavirus, in campo Ubi, Bocconi, Vodafone e Esselunga

Avanza la gara di solidarietà di aziende, istituzioni e mondo scientifico a sostegno del sistema sanitario: ecco donazioni e raccolte fondi.

Continua la gara di solidarietà di aziende, istituzioni e mondo scientifico a favore del sistema sanitario, messo a dura prova dall’emergenza coronavirus. Alla lista si sono aggiunte in queste ore le iniziative di Ubi Banca, dell’università Bocconi di Milano, di Vodafone e di Giuseppe Caprotti, primogenito del fondatore di Esselunga che ha donato 10 milioni di euro alla causa. La banca invece, che peraltro ha le sue radici proprio nel territorio bergamasco e bresciano, oggi il più colpito in assoluto dalla tragedia, sosterrà con 5 milioni di euro le istituzioni sanitarie e centri di ricerca direttamente impegnati nella gestione della crisi.

Le erogazioni che avverranno in collaborazione con le Fondazioni di Territorio collegate alla banca, interesseranno le aree di presenza dell’istituto, con particolare riguardo per la Lombardia e per le province di Bergamo e Brescia. Per dare immediata concretezza al proprio impegno Ubi Banca donerà due ambulanze che verranno destinate in tempi ridottissimi proprio a queste due province. “Il Gruppo Ubi Banca c’è per l’Italia e per i territori che ne hanno reso possibile la crescita in questi anni – ha tenuto a dire Victor Massiah, Consigliere Delegato del gruppo -. In questa straordinaria emergenza sentiamo forte la responsabilità nei confronti di tutte le comunità economiche e civili con cui lavoriamo e siamo in contatto da sempre”.

Lodevole anche l’iniziativa della Bocconi, che oltre alla donazione di 200mila euro a favore di Regione Lombardia ha pensato di offrire la disponibilità di due edifici dell’ateneo per ospitare strutture sanitarie di emergenza. La prestigiosa università, uno dei simboli di Milano, ha inoltre lanciato una raccolta fondi aperta a studenti, professori, staff e alumni sulla piattaforma giving.unibocconi.it a sostegno delle campagne di Regione Lombardia e Comune di Milano.

Infine Vodafone, che tramite la sua Fondazione ha deciso di sostenere Fondazione Buzzi e Croce Rossa Italiana, due realtà impegnate in prima linea nella lotta al Coronavirus, con una donazione di 500.000 euro. “Stiamo vivendo una delle più importanti emergenze sanitarie di tutti i tempi e in questo momento di emergenza, l’iniziativa della Fondazione Vodafone va ad unirsi in qualche modo alle iniziative già messe in campo da Vodafone per i clienti, le aziende e per i giovani studenti di tutto il territorio nazionale”, spiega una nota.